Sports2-A-Days: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA - The Livonia High School football team is coming off a couple of rough seasons, but with a new head coach at the helm, the Wildcats have a pep in their step.

Khalil Thomas takes over for Livonia. The former Catholic High and McNeese football player inherits a team that finished 2-8 last season.

Progress will have to start with more numbers. After finishing last season with around 20 kids, Thomas tells WBRZ the Wildcats have about 40 players right now.

Coach is also really excited about his wide receivers this fall, including Bo Stewart, Carmel Bourgeois, and Parris Hayes.

“We're going to spread it out a good bit, we believe we have a good group of receivers, about five to six of them that can really go get the football, and really make things happen in space for us,” said Thomas. “So we’re looking to spread it out a little bit, make kind of the pictures clear for our quarterback between our RPO game and really get after it.”

Senior Corey Parker will return to play quarterback, but Avery Bergeron might get some run as well under center.

On the defensive side of the ball, coach is excited about his linebackers, with returners Mario Acevedo and Jeadon Lathers expected to have big years.

On September 6, Livonia hosts East Jefferson to open up their season.