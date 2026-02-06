Southern University's Jaguar N.E.S.T. food pantry helps feed students experiencing food insecurity

BATON ROUGE — Volunteers, many of whom are students in training to be dietitians, cook and pack nutritious meals for those in need at Southern University's Jaguar N.E.S.T. food pantry.

In the Cafe LaCumba Kitchen at Pinkie Thrift Hall, students take cooked meals from warmers to refrigerators to help provide food for struggling students.

"One in four students experience food insecurity," Dietetic Internship Director Alexis Motley said. "That number is extremely high on an HBCU campus, especially when you are located in a food desert community."

Much of the food in the pantry comes from citywide donations from organizations like the Baton Rouge Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Costco and numerous churches, and serves about 40 to 50 students per week.

Motley said she can see the impact the pantry has made in students' lives.

"There are so many things they have to worry about, so if I can eliminate one barrier, make sure they eat at no charge, I'm happy to do it," Motley said.

The two Jaguar N.E.S.T. food pantries are located in the Pinkie Thrift Hall and in the Intramural Sports Complex.