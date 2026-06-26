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Southern University Law Center to offer accelerated law program for Grambling State students
BATON ROUGE — Southern University Law Center will begin offering an accelerated law program for Grambling State students interested in pursuing legal education.
The 3+3 Accelerated Law Program will allow Grambling students to complete undergraduate preparation while working towards a transition to Southern University Law Center by providing academic advising and support to undergraduate students, collaborating on curriculum alignment, offering guest lectures and campus visits, along with pre-law programming.
The Southern University Law Center will also guarantee admission to students who meet the program's admissions criteria.
“Through the 3+3 Accelerated Law Program, we are able to expand access to legal education and preparing the next generation of advocates and public servants who will make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond,” said Alvin Washington, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center.
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The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, which will remain in effect for up to three years with an annual review by both institutions.
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