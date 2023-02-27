71°
Southern University celebrates 80th annual Livestock Show this week

1 hour 43 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, February 27 2023 Feb 27, 2023 February 27, 2023 5:21 AM February 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is hosting its 80th annual Livestock Show, and to celebrate the occasion, several events will be leading up to the big day. 

2une In's Brandi B., Harris sat down with some key figures for the show to find out what to expect. 

The show will be held from March 2-4. 

