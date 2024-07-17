80°
Southern's Givens named SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of Year

5 hours 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 7:23 PM July 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Southern defensive lineman Ckelby Givens is the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The rising junior had 61 tackles last season, with 21 for a loss and seven sacks. The Shreveport native earned the honor at SWAC Media Day Tuesday.

Five other Jaguars were named to preseason All-SWAC teams on Tuesday.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Quarterback: Myles Crawley, Grambling State 
 
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby GivensSouthern

Preseason All-SWAC Football Team 

All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Myles Crawley, Grambling State
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Running Back: Kendric Rhymes, Southern 
Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Evan Henry, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Tahj Martin, Grambling State 
Offensive Lineman: Joseph Church, Mississippi Valley State 
Wide Receiver: Fabian McCray, Jackson State 
Wide Receiver: Jacolby Hewitt, Alabama A&M
Tight End: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State
 
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State
Defensive Lineman: CJ Pressley, Prairie View A&M
Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Alabama State
Linebacker: Jacob Williams, Texas Southern
Linebacker: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State 
Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Emari Pait, Alabama A&M
Defensive Back: James Burgess, Alabama State 
Defensive Back: Deco Wilson, Florida A&M
 
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Cameron Gillis, Florida A&M
Punter: Matt Noll, Jackson State
Return Specialist: Robert McMinn, Alabama State
Long Snapper: Braxston BlackwellSouthern
 
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Jace Wilson, Texas Southern 
Running Back: Kelvin Dean, Florida A&M
Running Back: Marcus Harris, Alabama State 
Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Joshua Trask Jr.Southern
Offensive Lineman: Mehdi Torrence, Texas Southern 
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: N/A  
Wide Receiver: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Javon Robinson, Grambling State 
Tight End: Jaxson Davis, Mississippi Valley State 

All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State 
Defensive Lineman: Allen Smith, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern 
Defensive Lineman: Jamal Marshall, Prairie View A&M
Linebacker: Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern 
Linebacker: Dearis Thomas, Bethune-Cookman 
Linebacker: Derrick WilliamsSouthern 
Defensive Back: Amon Scarbrough, Alabama State 
Defensive Back: Esaias Guthrie, Jackson State 
Defensive Back: Edwin Summerour, Alcorn State 
Defensive Back: Javius Williams, Texas Southern 
 
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Joshua GriffinSouthern
Punter: Jeremy Baker, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
Long Snapper: Clayton Thomas Jr., Bethune-Cookman

