Southern's Givens named SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of Year

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Southern defensive lineman Ckelby Givens is the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The rising junior had 61 tackles last season, with 21 for a loss and seven sacks. The Shreveport native earned the honor at SWAC Media Day Tuesday.

Five other Jaguars were named to preseason All-SWAC teams on Tuesday.