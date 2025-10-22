Latest Weather Blog
Southern receives $5 million in engineering, business school investment from Shell
BATON ROUGE —Southern University received a $5 million investment from Shell to expand initiatives at its business and engineering schools.
A portion of the money will upgrade the chemical engineering program within the College of Sciences and Engineering to "prepare students to become competitive scientists, engineers and innovators."
The funding will also help create a Student Success Center that will provide Southern students with academic support, career development tools and supplemental instruction.
Trending News
“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Southern University through this transformative investment in engineering education and student success,” Emma Lewis, executive vice president for Shell Chemicals, said. “By supporting both infrastructure and academic resources, we are empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of energy and technology.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
-
Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on...
-
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine...
-
Baldwin Police asking teens to stop vandalizing cars and homes ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...