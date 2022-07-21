Southern a preseason favorite to win the SWAC West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Southern football team is the preseason favorite to win the SWAC West, with rival Jackson State picked to come out of the East.

SWAC EAST:

Jackson State - 116 points FAMU - 108 points Alabama A&M - 87 points Alabama State - 60 points Bethune-Cookman - 56 points Mississippi Valley State - 35 points

SWAC WEST:

Southern - 111 points Alcorn State 110 - points Prairie View A&M - 82 points Grambling State - 77 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff - 42 points Texas Southern - 40 points

Five Southern football players were named to the Preseason All SWAC team. Offensive linemen Dallas Black was on the first first team, alongside defensive linemen Jason Dumas, and Jordan Lewis. While offensive linemen Brian Williams, and Jeremiah Stafford made the second team.

Head Coach Eric Dooley, Cameron Peterson, and Dallas Black represented the Jaguars at the SWAC media day on Thursday. Southern will open the season at home against Florida Memorial University on Sept. 3.