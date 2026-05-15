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Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department honors fallen officers at annual ceremony
HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department, in partnership with the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, hosted its annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning.
The event, which was held at the War Memorial Student Union Park on Southeastern's campus in Hammond, was held in observance of National Police Week.
The ceremony honored fallen law enforcement officers, with this year's ceremony specifically honoring officers from Louisiana State Police Troop L, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Ponchatoula Police Department.
"This ceremony is more than a tradition; it is a promise. A promise that the lives, service, and sacrifice of these officers will never be forgotten," Southeastern Police Chief Carmen Bray said. "Behind every badge is a story, a family, and a legacy that deserves to be honored. We gather not only in remembrance, but in gratitude, standing beside the families and agencies that continue to carry that loss every single day."
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