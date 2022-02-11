Southeastern Lion set 2022 football schedule

The Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday and it includes a familiar face to south Louisiana.

Head coach Frank Scelfo and his Lions will travel to open their season at UL Lafayette for a meeting with the defending Sun Belt Conference champions on Sept. 3.

The meeting will be the 40th between SLU and the Ragin’ Cajuns. The in-state foes will face off for the first time since the 2017 season opener, which saw UL Lafayette hold off Southeastern, 51-48.

Southeastern was one of six teams to finish each of the past three seasons ranked in the FCS national polls, they will open spring practice on March 8 with the annual Spring Game set for April 9.

Southeastern opens Southland Conference play on the road with a Sept. 24 contest at Northwestern State. NSU is the one league opponent the Lions will face twice this season, as the Demons visit Hammond Nov. 12. SLU earned a pair of victories over Northwestern State in 2021 and extended its win streak in the all-time series to 11 games.

The annual River Bell Classic closes the regular season Nov. 17 in Thibodaux. SLU and Nicholls split the two meetings last season with each team winning on its rival’s home field.

2022 Southeastern Football Schedule

Sept. 3 | at UL Lafayette | Lafayette, La. | TBA

Sept. 10 | at FAU | Boca Raton, Fla. | TBA

Sept. 17 | Central Connecticut State | Hammond, La. | TBA

Sept. 24 | at Northwestern State* | Natchitoches, La. | TBA

Oct. 1 | Murray State | Hammond, La. | TBA

Oct. 8 | Texas A&M-Commerce (Homecoming)* | Hammond, La. | TBA

Oct. 22 | at Jacksonville State | Jacksonville, Ala. | 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 | at McNeese* | Lake Charles, La. | 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 | Houston Baptist* | Hammond, La. | TBA

Nov. 12 | Northwestern State* | Hammond, La. | TBA

Nov. 17 | at Nicholls* | Thibodaux, La. | TBA