Southeastern baseball stays alive in the Southland Conference tournament, beating HBU 12-4

1 hour 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 20 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 8:42 PM May 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team stays alive in the Southland Conference tournament after beating Houston Baptist on Friday.

The Lions hit four home runs, including two by Rhett Rosevear. On the mound, Adam Guth gets the win, throwing seven innings and giving up three earned runs with seven strikeouts.

The Lions will play the loser of the UNO/Texas A&M Corpus Christi game tomorrow at 1 p.m.

