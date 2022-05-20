81°
Southeastern baseball stays alive in the Southland Conference tournament, beating HBU 12-4
HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team stays alive in the Southland Conference tournament after beating Houston Baptist on Friday.
The Lions hit four home runs, including two by Rhett Rosevear. On the mound, Adam Guth gets the win, throwing seven innings and giving up three earned runs with seven strikeouts.
The Lions will play the loser of the UNO/Texas A&M Corpus Christi game tomorrow at 1 p.m.
