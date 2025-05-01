72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Son of homeowner arrested for aggravated arson after Cable Street house fire causes $20K in damages

1 hour 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 8:18 PM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The son of a man whose home caught fire in February on Cable Street was arrested for aggravated arson after a dispute with his mother, fire officials said.

Jermar Lee Crawford was booked for aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to multiple areas of his father's home.

The incident caused about $20,000 in damages and another occupied structure was nearby.

