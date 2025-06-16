79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Small Business Administration advocates for 'Big Beautiful Bill;' says it will support BR businesses

3 hours 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 5:12 PM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler visited Performance Contractors in Baton Rouge on Monday to advocate for the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Loeffler met with small business owners in hopes of highlighting how the bill can help their businesses.

"It is the largest tax cut in American history, it's the largest spending cut," Loeffler said. "But what 199A does, making it permanent would put into place that 23% deduction for small businesses, which are pass-throughs, sole proprietors, partnerships, S corps. That is a huge part of the bill. Our small businesses need that."

Trending News

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed the House of Representatives on May 22 and is now awaiting approval in the Senate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days