Slidell Police issue warrant for Queen Elsa after record low temps

January 02, 2018
SLIDELL- The Slidell Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Disney's Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped below freezing for the second day in a row.

WWL-TV reports the police department shared the wanted poster offering a $100 million reward for the "dead or alive" capture of the queen from the popular Disney movie Frozen.

“As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution,” the Slidell Police Department shared.

