76°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell Police issue warrant for Queen Elsa after record low temps
SLIDELL- The Slidell Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Disney's Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped below freezing for the second day in a row.
WWL-TV reports the police department shared the wanted poster offering a $100 million reward for the "dead or alive" capture of the queen from the popular Disney movie Frozen.
“As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution,” the Slidell Police Department shared.
For more updates on the weather click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LIV Golf announces its bringing tournament to New Orleans in June 2026
-
GEO Prep Academy cuts ribbon on new school
-
2 Your Town Morgan City: Shrimpers worry about the future of industry...
-
Central home near Hooper Road catches fire after motorcycle parked in carport...
-
EBRSO: Man burglarizes Plato's Closet, other Airline businesses; broke in by smashing...
Sports Video
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game