49°
Latest Weather Blog
Sink hole more than 200 feet wide opens in Florida neighborhood
LAND O' LAKES - A Florida home has been swallowed up by the ground in an area where a previous sinkhole had happened.
Trending News
Officials in Pasco County say the hole was the size of a small swimming pool when crews arrived Friday morning, but it quickly grew to over 200 feet (60 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep. By 9:30 a.m., the home had fallen into the sinkhole.
Kevin Guthrie of the county's emergency management office told reporters the residents weren't home but firefighters rescued their dogs and removed some of their belongings.
He says it was "frightening" to watch the home disappear into the hole.
Property records note a sinkhole confirmed in 2012 as "stabilized." The home was sold in 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We didn't think that the baby would've survived': flight crew recounts search...
-
Abandoned infant found alive after massive search near Hooper Road
-
Bring It! Baton Rouge
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Top three state agency officers get lucrative raises; Everyone else? 'No,' boss...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here