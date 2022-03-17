Sink hole more than 200 feet wide opens in Florida neighborhood

LAND O' LAKES - A Florida home has been swallowed up by the ground in an area where a previous sinkhole had happened.

Officials in Pasco County say the hole was the size of a small swimming pool when crews arrived Friday morning, but it quickly grew to over 200 feet (60 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep. By 9:30 a.m., the home had fallen into the sinkhole.

Kevin Guthrie of the county's emergency management office told reporters the residents weren't home but firefighters rescued their dogs and removed some of their belongings.

He says it was "frightening" to watch the home disappear into the hole.

Property records note a sinkhole confirmed in 2012 as "stabilized." The home was sold in 2015.