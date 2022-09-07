Silver Alert canceled after missing Port Allen woman found safe

PORT ALLEN - A Silver Alert issued by the the Louisiana State Police Department on behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing woman has been canceled.

Debra Sands, 63, was reported missing Sunday. Authorities say, she was last seen around 6 p.m. at her home on Lafiton Lane in Port Allen.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, LSP said Sands was found safe. No further information was provided.

Authorities have asked that Sands' photo be removed from stories.