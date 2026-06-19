81°
Latest Weather Blog
Silver Alert canceled after 60-year-old Belle Chasse man found safe
BELLE CHASSE — Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Belle Chasse man after he was found safe.
Local authorities requested a Silver Alert be issued just before 1 a.m. on Friday after he had been missing since Thursday evening.
Trending News
By 6:30 a.m., the alert was canceled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 1,300 without power in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline...
-
Dolly Parton teaming with Baton Rouge's Community Coffee for new brew
-
Gov. Landry declares state of emergency in flooded parishes after Tropical Storm...
-
Indiana couple says foiled Baton Rouge adoption left them heartbroken and $30,000...
-
Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman holds annual etiquette class