Silver Alert: 63-year-old man from Kenner missing, state police say

KENNER — State Police issued a Silver Alert late Sunday night for a missing Kenner man.

Albert James Lee, 63, was last seen near the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Loyola Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, LSP said. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Lee is 6-feet-1-inch tall and about 289 pounds.

Anyone who may know where Lee is should call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or call 911.