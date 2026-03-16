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Silver Alert: 63-year-old man from Kenner missing, state police say

1 hour 56 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 5:39 AM March 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENNER — State Police issued a Silver Alert late Sunday night for a missing Kenner man. 

Albert James Lee, 63, was last seen near the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Loyola Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, LSP said. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Lee is 6-feet-1-inch tall and about 289 pounds. 

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Anyone who may know where Lee is should call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or call 911. 

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