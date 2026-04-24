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Shreveport man arrested after gunmen who killed eight children allegedly fled to his house
SHREVEPORT — A Shreveport man was arrested for illegally possessing firearms on Thursday after Shamar Elkins, who killed eight children, allegedly fled to his house.
According to the United States Attorney's Office, 54-year-old Michael Mayence was charged with illegally possessing a firearm while being subject to a domestic violence injunction.
The office claimed that after Shamar Elkins killed seven of his children and another child, he fled from law enforcement to Mayence's home in Bossier Parish. A search warrant executed at the residence revealed several firearms were inside the home.
Mayence, the subject of an active domestic violence protection order since October 2024, is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the charge.
“Shamar Elkins’ heinous acts have shined a bright light on the danger that domestic violence presents, and the fact that he fled to the home of a man who himself illegally possessed firearms while being subject to a domestic violence order reflects the need to deter this illegal conduct,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller.
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Charles Ford, 56, was previously arrested for illegally possessing the firearm Elkins used to kill the eight children.
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