Shooting stemmed from argument between employees at Popeye's; victim ran to nearby Waffle House for help

Thursday, June 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night. 

According to officials, the shooting happened at the Popeye's on O'Neal Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the shooting stemmed from an argument between employees at the Popeye's, but the victim ran to a nearby Waffle House for help. 

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

