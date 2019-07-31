Sheriff's office spokesperson suspended without pay amid out-of-state DWI investigation

BATON ROUGE – The spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on leave after an out-of-state DWI arrest at the end of July.

Casey Hicks was issued a misdemeanor violation while off-duty in Alabama, the sheriff said. She was driving her personal vehicle.

“Those involved in law enforcement are rightfully held to the highest standards concerning the law,” the sheriff said in a statement.

He also said Hicks has been suspended “without pay indefinitely. No further comments will be made as the legal process is carried out.”

The sheriff said the situation will be re-evaluated when the legal process has concluded.

The sheriff revealed details of Hicks’ suspension Tuesday evening.