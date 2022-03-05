First arrest made in Saturday morning bar shooting; sheriff's office looking for others

DENHAM SPRINGS - One man is in custody and deputies are searching for other suspects after an overnight shooting at a bar.

Investigators released surveillance images Saturday evening of a man believed to be involved in the shooting. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual and his vehicle.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 29-year-old Trevor Galloway after finding spent casings in the parking lot of Local's Bar.

Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have been reported yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the pictured individual should call (225) 686-2241.