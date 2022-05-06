Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff fires school officer after class arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina sheriff says he has fired a school officer after video showed him flipping a teen backward out of her desk and tossing her across a classroom.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Wednesday that Senior Deputy Ben Fields has been fired. He had been a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School.
Lott says the maneuver that Fields used on the student was not based on training or acceptable procedure.
Lott has said the girl was uninjured aside from a rug burn. However, the girl's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she "has a cast on her arm, she has neck and back injuries." He says she also has a bandage on her forehead because of the rug burn.
Richland School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Debbie Hamm said in a statement Wednesday that officials "know important work is ahead of us as we thoughtfully and carefully review" what transpired. The superintendent says the goal is to de-escalate situations through problem-solving and communication techniques, while avoiding confrontations.
