'She didn't deserve that': After teen allegedly had her mother killed, heartbroken grandfather wants answers

BATON ROUGE - A grandfather is in disbelief after learning his 16-year-old granddaughter is accused of arranging her own mother's murder.

Wednesday night, 16-year-old Jermyne Lewis allegedly recruited a teenage boy to help murder 33-year-old Markeshia Stone. Lewis came up with the plot after she got into an argument with her mom over where she would live, sources told WBRZ.

Marvin Palmer, Stone's father and grandfather to the teen girl, talked to his daughter just hours before she died.

"A loving mom, did everything she could to take care of her kids," Palmer said. "She didn't deserve that."

Stone's daughter reportedly paid another teen, 16-year-old Dwayne Barfield, roughly a couple hundred dollars to carry out the killing. Before the shooting started, the girl herded her younger siblings into another room at the home.

"I just can't believe it man," Palmer said. "I'm not hating my granddaughter, but at this time I don't want to see her... If I do get a chance to talk to her, I just want to ask why."

Palmer said he helped Stone raise her children for years, and he hopes the girl's siblings can learn to forgive their sister. He said the family still hasn't told Stone's youngest child exactly what happened.

"I told her little brothers don't be mad at their sister," Palmer said. "I told the 13-year-old personally what had happened... I raised that boy from a baby."

Palmer said his grandson plans to play football this week despite what happened, adding that the teen wants to go to the pros in honor of his mother.

The pair arrested in the murder are currently jailed in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and are due back in court before the end of the year.

Stone's friends have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses. You can find it by clicking here.