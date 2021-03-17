Severe weather threat ends, dry and cool stretch begins

The severe weather threat has ended. The Baton Rouge area will begin a stretch of tranquil, spring weather. On Wednesday, facing an enhanced to moderate risk of severe thunderstorms, the local area fared well with some minor wind damage reports and temporary street flooding. A tornado was spotted in Wilkinson County but it is unconfirmed if that touched down.

Tonight, lingering showers and thunderstorms will end from west to east. Widespread clearing in skies is anticipated after midnight. Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s and winds shift to a cooler, northwesterly breeze of 10-15mph.

On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds of 10-15mph will hold high temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday will begin on a chilly note with low temperatures in the low 40s followed by the coolest afternoon of the 7-Day Forecast. There could be a few extra clouds around to end the week. Saturday and Sunday both look nice with lows in the 40s, highs near 70 and mostly clear skies. The next earliest chance for rain in the local area will come late Monday or Tuesday. It is too early to tell if that system will also bring a storm threat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

