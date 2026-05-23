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Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for parts of the Capital Region
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for much of the Capital Region, including Baton Rouge and areas along and north of the interstates. Storms moving through the area this afternoon could become strong to severe as they track east-northeast across south Louisiana.
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The main threats will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, with some storms capable of producing winds up to 70 mph. Quarter-sized hail is also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest concern will come from a line of storms expected to move across the region through the afternoon and early evening hours. Residents across Baton Rouge, New Roads, Greensburg, Hammond, and nearby communities should stay weather aware and be prepared for possible warnings later today.
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