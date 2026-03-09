Several parts of capital area deal with flooding after heavy storms

Several parts of the capital area were flooded late Saturday night and into Sunday after a series of heavy storms rolled through the region.

In Denham Springs, the Robinwood Subdivision went from dry to several feet of water spilling into people's yards in just a short amount of time.

"Saturday night at 9:30, I let my dogs out to use the bathroom, and I went outside again at 10:45 after the heavy stuff started, and it had overflowed the main drainage ditch right there, and water was starting to pool up in my backyard," Robinwood resident and HOA President Priscilla Ehlers said.

Ehlers has lived in the Robinwood subdivision since 2012. She says they've dealt with flooding issues the entire time, which Ehlers attributes to the design of the drainage system.

"We really need another exit out of here so this stops happening. Of the 87 houses in this neighborhood, pretty much all the water goes right by my house, so my backyard is completely underwater right now," Ehlers said.

In Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Fire Department dealt with more than 20 weather-related calls, ranging from stalled vehicles in high water to downed trees.

Several cars along Burbank Drive were submerged in water. LSU student Kinley Farmer was driving back from work when she got stuck just off Burbank.

"Driving on the interstate wasn't as bad, but like coming towards these roads, I started to see people halfway submerged under water. I tried to get to higher ground, but my car ended up getting stuck on something," Farmer said.

Rideshare driver Jeremy Pellegrin ended up staying out for 14 hours into the morning, helping people get home safely. He says he even helped a woman get out of her car that was flooded.

"She had a lot of stuff for her kids that was in her car, and she needed help getting stuff out of the car for the kids. Her car was completely flooded. I gave her a ride home," Pellegrin said.