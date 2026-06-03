'Seeking justice is always a good thing:' 3 Metro Councilmembers testify to special grand jury

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, several East Baton Rouge Metro Council members walked into the Attorney General's office to testify before a grand jury, which is probing alleged corruption within the city-parish government.

Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Noel and Council members Jen Racca and Denise Amoroso were subpoenaed and told WBRZ that they could not discuss what they were asked during the proceedings, which are confidential.

"I was really happy to assist in their efforts of seeking justice, I can't really talk about it. I can tell you I'm not a target," Noel said.

Noel also admitted he was surprised by some of the questions he was asked.

As previously reported?, Councilmembers Rowdy Gaudet, Darryl Hurst and Anthony Kenney testified before the panel in April.

"Does a subpoena mean we're the target? I'm pleased to say that's not the case here," Noel said.

Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation began looking into the Capital Area Transit System, or CATS, in December 2024. Court documents said agents investigated allegations of bribery involving several contracts.

Since the beginning of the year, eight people have been arrested and seven have been indicted, including Councilmember Cleve Dunn, Jr., who was indicted for allegedly taking kickbacks.

While the investigation continues, the indictments have drawn attention to the city-parish's past administrations.

"It's never a good thing, but I would say from a city or state standpoint, seeking justice is always a good thing," Noel said.

Noel said the AG's probe will not impact the current work of the Metro Council.

"We're going to keep serving our constituents the way we always do," Noel said.

WBRZ did reach out to the Attorney General's office, which said this is an ongoing investigation and could provide no further comment.