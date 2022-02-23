66°
Search underway for missing Baker teen
BAKER - Police are asking for the public's help in finding missing 16-year-old Xavier Johnson.
Johnson was last seen leaving his house around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, walking west on Lavey Lane. He was then seen getting into a car with an unknown person.
When he was last seen Johnson wasn't wearing any shoes and had on a black Nike hoodie, dark-colored basketball shorts, and black socks. He is 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baker Police Department at (225)775-6000.
