Scottish deerhound, Claire, wins National Dog Show for 2nd time

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - A 4-year-old Scottish deerhound named Claire dominated at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, taking home the title of 'Best in Show' for the second time in two years.

Congrats to Claire the Scottish Deerhound, on becoming the first two-time #NationalDogShow20 Best in Show champion! Claire’s victory also marks the 11th consecutive year a @ProPlan-fed dog has won Best in Show. pic.twitter.com/oVYpjCfFaW — Purina (@Purina) November 25, 2021

CNN reports that Claire excelled above more than 180 breeds of other dogs to earn the coveted title.

This year, the National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, took place on November 20 and 21.

For nearly 20 years, the show has aired on Thanksgiving after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Founded by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia in 1879, the National Dog Show has been held every year since 1933.