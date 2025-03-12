Scotlandville High School plans memorial presentation Friday honoring 17-year-old killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville High School plans to hold a memorial presentation at the school Friday in honor of a 17-year-old students shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Anthony Robinson was was killed by an unnamed 16-year-old after being shot at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue near Scotland Avenue after getting off the school bus.

The presentation will take place in the school auditorium at 1:30 p.m.