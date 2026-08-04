Schools across East Baton Rouge Parish prepare for first day of 2026-27 school year

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish School District employees reported back to work on Monday morning after summer vacation and kicked off three days of professional development ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

Belaire High School spent day one going over the expectations for this school year. The Bengals are the latest school to be added to LaMont Cole’s realignment plan.

Starting this year, Belaire High will start at a later time, transitioning from 7:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and getting out later; that time will change from 2:25 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Principal Damian Gordon is looking forward to the changes and spoke to 2une In's Mia Monet about the upcoming school year.