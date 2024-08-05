School for dyslexic students reopens in new location with bigger classrooms, facilities

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Key Academy’s Baton Rouge campus held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for new additions to the charter school, which primarily caters to children with dyslexia.

The school has relocated to a new spot on Auto Plex Drive. Its new facilities are part of an effort to better serve students with dyslexia and their families.

Changes include larger classrooms and athletic areas, including a new gym and more expansive outdoor spaces. The new campus also includes a large theater and auditorium for school productions.

The Baton Rouge campus was operating on Government Street from 2013 to 2022.