Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals set to return to Louisiana in 2026
NEW ORLEANS — The Savannah Bananas released their 2026 schedule on Thursday, which includes two games in New Orleans.
The Bananas will once again face their rivals, the Party Animals, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on March 14 and 15.
The full schedule can be found here. Tickets are available through a lottery system.
