74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals set to return to Louisiana in 2026

2 hours 47 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 8:13 PM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The Savannah Bananas released their 2026 schedule on Thursday, which includes two games in New Orleans. 

The Bananas will once again face their rivals, the Party Animals, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on March 14 and 15.

The full schedule can be found here. Tickets are available through a lottery system.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days