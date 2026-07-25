Saturday PM Forecast: Entering the hottest stretch of the year so far

Although it will still be hot on Sunday, highs will climb up even more heading into next week. Most days will be in the upper 90s with peak heat index values over 110°.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies turned mostly cloudy this evening, and should stay that way a decent chunk of the overnight hours. Lows will reach into the mid-70s, which is about average for this time of year. The first half of Sunday will start off with partly sunny skies. More sunshine is expected in the afternoon hours, driving highs into the mid-90s. Peak heat index values will get to near 105°. This should keep us below official heat advisory criteria, but considering we will be close to the threshold, one could be issued anyways. The atmosphere should remain pretty unfavorable for showers and storms, so almost everyone will stay dry.

Up Next: Next week is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year so far. A large ridge of high pressure will steadily influence us, keeping rain chances low, and temperatures high. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s for almost the entire week. Humidity will be high, driving our peak heat index values near, or even over 110°. Heat alerts are likely, and its not even impossible we see some extreme heat warnings. Not much relief is expected overnight, as lows will settle in the upper 70s, with some not even leaving the 80s. Heat related illness will be a big danger, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent breaks if outside.

A break in the pattern is expected late week into next weekend. The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken, and slide further west. This will allow highs to slowly tick down, and also open the door for more showers and storms.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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