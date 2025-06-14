Saturday AM Forecast: No rest for the weary with this unsettled pattern

If you are looking for a drier pattern this Father's Day weekend, look elsewhere. Thunderstorms will be likely, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Father's Day Weekend: Today will exhibit a typical summer-like pattern, unlike yesterday. We will start off muggy, with a decent bit of sunshine. Highs by the early afternoon will reach into the lower 90s. Once energy in the atmosphere has built enough, storms will begin to pop-up. This will occur in the afternoon, lasting through the evening. Coverage will be high, with about 70% of the 13 parish, 2 county viewing area picking up measurable rainfall. Heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm. Rain will slowly wain after sunset, with not much activity expected in the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. Father's day will feature this same exact weather pattern.

Up Next: This pattern will continue into next week as well. Expect heat at first with highs in the 90s, before storms pop in the afternoon and evening. Changes will occur by the middle and end of the workweek. A high pressure system will begin to strengthen and build over our area. This will lead to a steady decline in rain coverage each day. We likely will not be completely dry, but coverage will be way less. The consequence is that highs will start creeping closer to the mid 90s!

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

