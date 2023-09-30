Saturday AM Forecast: Near record high temperatures and dry conditions set to persist the next 5 days

High's are expected to be in the mid 90's the next couple of days which could threaten some long standing temperature records. Dry air will also be in the area which will keep humidity and rain chances low.

Today & Tonight: High temperatures today are set to be well above average. Our forecast high of 95° would tie the record of 95° set in 1904. The humidity won’t be too extreme either, which will suppress rain chances. Sunshine will dominate as clouds will be extremely hard to come by. Tonight, lows are expected to get around 67 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: Sunday will also feature plenty of heat with highs in the middle-90s. However, temperatures slowly decline throughout next week. A bigger drop in temperatures is possible late next week as a cold front attempts to slide through the region. The hope is that this trend holds because it would increase rain chances in addition to the cooler air. We still desperately need the rain, and we’re looking bone dry at least through Wednesday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina are still ongoing in the Atlantic. Philippe is still moving at a very slow rate and will continue to do so through the weekend. However, the storm will make a sharp turn and accelerate north early next week. On the other hand, Rina is moving just a little bit faster to the northwest and will maintain strength into the weekend.

Philippe and Rina are in very close proximity to one another. As a result, each storm is affecting the track of one another. This is known as the Fujiwhara effect, where two nearby storms begin to orbit around each other.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.