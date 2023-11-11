62°
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas seen being taken away by police in Kenner
KENNER - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was seen being taken away by police after allegedly getting into an altercation, according to WDSU.
According to WDSU, Thomas threw a brick at a man's truck and pushed him, which resulted in police response. Thomas also allegedly slapped the phone out of the man's hands.
Saints spokesman on incident involving Michael Thomas: “We aware of the incident and are gathering information.”— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 11, 2023
The Saints issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident and are gathering information.
