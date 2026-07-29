Saints talk preparation, eagerness to win in Head Coach Kellen Moore's second season

NEW ORLEANS - Saints players and Head Coach Kellen Moore expressed their determination and eagerness to win on the first day of training camp, as the team aims to bounce back from last year's last-place finish in the NFC South.

"Good operation the first day," he said. "Again, we're all gonna get out here and there's gonna be some good, there's gonna be some bad. It's gonna be the journey we're on for the next month."

Moore is heading into his second full season with the team. He said that after months of what felt like a desk job during the offseason, returning to the fun part of a coach's responsibilities feels good, even if practice was only 77 minutes long.

"I think we're excited, everyone, to just get out on the field. It's not yet real football, but it's a step closer."

For the first day of training camp, NFL rules stipulate teams cannot have contact between players and workouts are limited to 90 minutes. As the team progresses, restrictions are loosened and the practices get longer.

"We just gotta take advantage of every minute that we have each day, and we'll have plenty of recovery and rest. And then when we go, we just gotta go for it and go all in."

Running back Alvin Kamara, a 10-year veteran who struggled through a knee injury over the last season and recently signed a new contract with the Saints, donned a towel over his head as he took questions from the press.

"I kinda got the same focus as I always have. Come in and be better than I was last year," Kamara said.

Kamara addressed the Saints' 6-11 record for the previous season, staying positive for the road ahead.

"Obviously, last year wasn't what we wanted, at all, in any aspect, so I think just kinda wiping the slate clean, getting some fresh energy in here, refocusing, balancing out and moving forward - it's a good vibe," he said.

Kamara said that the team respects second-year starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who is moving into a more solid leadership role.

"I think he's gotten comfortable standing up in front of everybody talking, demanding what he wants, and I think that comes from him and Kellen being on the same page and Kellen giving him a little bit more rein to say, 'Look, this is your team, go ahead and take over.'"

On the defensive side, Cam Jordan said he's also noticed the attitude change in Shough.

"I'm excited. I see, hopefully, a major difference-maker in Tyler Shough, his confidence, the way he processes," Jordan said. "You get excited about our offense. You talk about AK, you talk about Travis ... you talk about a healthy Kendre Miller. On paper, we look good. Now I need 'on paper' to look good on the field when we put the pads on."

Jordan, who was drafted by the Saints in 2011 and stuck with the team after his first summer as a free agent, was asked if he was reflective while driving to the facility on the first day of his 16th training camp.

"Hell no, I'm not reflecting on nothing. I'm trying to hit somebody in the face," he said with a smile and a laugh.

Also on defense, safety Justin Reid echoed his teammates' sentiments about a positive start to the year and moving forward after the coaching switch and another season with a losing record.

"Last season, a lot of it was setting the foundation, and that foundation is showing up right now," Reid said. "Year 2 in the system for everybody. The communication level is so far and beyond what it was last year."

Reid said he's looking forward to being on the field again with his best friend on the team, safety Julian Blackmon, who signed with the Saints in 2025 and was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury that happened in the first game.

"You don't know how many handshakes we came up with, and then we didn't get to use any of them. We've got a whole armory of celebrations we're going to be throwing out this season," Reid said.

When discussing the upcoming season, Reid focused on the Saints' 5-6 finish to their past season, saying it's a metric that shows they're set up for success.

"We have a young quarterback who is playing lights out right now. The biggest thing for him is to do exactly what he was doing before. Continue to build, don't get comfortable, and he knows all this," Reid said. "He's been preaching and he's been breaking down the huddle, so he's stepping into that leadership role. He's ready for the moment."

Reid praised Shough's on-the-field abilities, saying his passing ability is going to lead to touchdowns during the season.

"It's a piercing ball, but it's also very soft, which is very wide receiver friendly in that it's easily catchable for the wide receiver. Some guys in the league throw the ball too hard. They throw bullets and they make it the wide receiver's fault if you drop the ball," he said. "This is the NFL, you should catch it both ways, but if you can assist your guy in catching the football, that's more points on the board."