Saints have no shortage of options at wide receiver

NEW ORLEANS - As the offseason work continues for the New Orleans Saints, the competition will only get tougher in the wide receiver room.

The Saints have 13 wide outs listed on the roster, with Chris Olave headlining the group as the five-year veteran. Olave had 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

The Black and Gold also drafted three rookie receivers in the NFL Draft in April.

Production is what they'll need and expect for the guys that will get the most playing time on the field. There are a lot of expectations from Olave and first-round draft pick, Jordyn Tyson.

Two attributes that head coach Kellen Moore likes about the group is not only their speed, but their size too.

The Saints will hold six more OTA workouts before their two-day mandatory minicamp in June.