Saints face Jets, look to end first 5-game skid under Payton
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It has been 16 years since the Saints were in this lengthy a slump. It’s also the first time Sean Payton has lost five straight games since taking over as coach in New Orleans.
It’s ugly and unusual. And they’re all focused on ending their skid this week against the New York Jets.
“There’s that sense of urgency,” Payton said. “Let’s go, all of us collectively. That’s the way you have to approach it. There’s nothing walking through the entrance or doorway here that is going to change it. It has to be done today in the practice and the meetings and leading up to playing on Sunday.”
In 2005, the Saints (5-7) snapped a six-game skid by beating — yep, the Jets — and then lost the last five games of Jim Haslett’s tenure as coach.
Payton came in the following season and led New Orleans to three straight wins to open the year and eventually to the NFC championship game. The Saints have lost as many as four in a row a few times since, but never five straight.
Until now.
“The culture has been established,” left guard James Hurst said. “This is a winning culture, traditionally, and five weeks in a row, we’ve been on the wrong side of it. So that’s tough, it’s very frustrating. Obviously, it’s pretty easy to be motivated when you’ve lost five in a row. So looking for the positives, I guess that’s one of the few.”
