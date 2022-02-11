Roundabout scrapped in the middle of construction on Sullivan Road

CENTRAL - Construction work has come to a stop on a roundabout in Central at the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan Roads.

"People are beyond frustrated after all of this time," Central Mayor David Barrow said. "It's been under partial construction for the past 5 years, and now DOTD wants to redesign it for the third time."

The contractor is now pulling out after the mayor says DOTD changed plans on them.

"So instead of an intersection with good moving traffic it is going to be more congested with a signal and a turning lane," Barrow said.

Plans are now to add a second left-turn lane at the intersection with traffic lights and to come back and revisit the roundabout at a later date.

"They are just basically restoring their grounds to their original condition

and moving their equipment out of here," Barrow said.

DOTD says the roundabout is still part of the overall plans, but they are switching their work to Sullivan and Greenwell Springs Roads after running into sewer line issues that are the parish's responsibility.