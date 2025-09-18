Roundabout causing headaches near Sunshine Bridge

CONVENT- Drivers and businesses near the base of the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville are voicing frustrations as construction continues on a roundabout meant to ease congestion at the busy intersection of La. 70 and La. 3125.

The project, overseen by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is replacing a traffic light with a roundabout to improve traffic flow. But while work is underway, drivers say backups and detours have created daily headaches.

“It’s a pain,” said Shane Baker, who has taken the route for four years. “Especially getting out, you know? And everybody just trying to get home.”

Local businesses have also felt the impact. Patrice Anderson, who has worked at a nearby truck stop for seven years, said the construction has cut into sales.

“It hurt our business real, real bad, and I’m ready for it to be over with,” Anderson said. “When the customers are coming from the Donaldsonville way, they have to go all the way down two miles before they can come to the store.”

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said the roundabout is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety.

“When you have as much traffic as you have right now going through that corridor, then when we expand it and have more traffic, that traffic signal will cause backups,” Mallett said. “So the roundabout is going to help with the continuous traffic flow.”

Mallet added that the project includes widening a five-mile stretch of roadway, which he said will be beneficial as the area continues to grow.

DOTD said it should be completed by the end of October 2025.