Roulette dealer among two accused of stealing from Caesars Casino in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A Caesars Casino dealer was one of two people accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the downtown New Orleans casino.

Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement agents said that 46-year-old roulette dealer Margaret Lake helped 23-year-old Ahmod Junius steal from the casino by allowing him to place several late wagers.

State Police began investigating Lake and Junius last week and arrested the two on Friday. Lake was arrested in the casino and Junius was arrested at a home in Violet. Both were booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.