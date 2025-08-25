Roseland residents return after Smitty's Supply fire, facing soot, oil, and health concerns

ROSELAND – Residents who were forced to evacuate Friday night after the fire at Smitty’s Supply are finally back in their homes, but many say what they’ve returned to is worse than they expected.

A one-mile evacuation zone was ordered after flames broke out at the chemical distributor. The order was scaled back on Monday, allowing some families to return, but neighbors along Garrick Road say they’re now dealing with soot, oil, and unanswered questions.

“This is worse than Hurricane Katrina," resident Tina Henry told WBRZ. "I need some help.”

“It was total chaos out here," another resident said, describing the chaos Friday night when smoke blanketed the community. "I’m telling you, it was bad.”

Now, residents are reporting damage and health concerns. “I can’t get out down my ramp. It’s full of oil,” Henry said. “I already have COPD, and I breathed all that stuff. I haven’t seen anybody come through here.”

Others say their homes and yards are coated in black residue. “Smoke, everything had that black soot on it. God forbid, when it rains, that’s when you’re gonna really see what’s going on. Because everything right now is in the trees,” resident Anthony Solomon said.

Neighbors also claim they haven’t heard from officials since they were told to evacuate Friday night. “We didn’t ask for this. It’s a tragedy, and we just need some help,” resident Devonte Perry said.

Several residents told WBRZ they’re already dealing with breathing problems.

“I don’t know how this has affected us, but I’m already a sick woman. I ain’t trying to die, so I need Smitty to get in here,” Henry said.

Others are demanding accountability. “I feel like I need some restitution. I didn’t ask for any of this,” Solomon said.

As cleanup continues, neighbors say they want answers from both Smitty’s Supply and local leaders.