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Rose that survived 30 feet of Katrina floodwater named Louisiana's state rose

5 hours 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 12:14 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Legislature has designated the Peggy Martin Rose as the official state rose.

The Peggy Martin Rose is a thornless climbing rose known for its extraordinary resilience. It traces its roots to Plaquemines Parish and longtime resident Peggy Martin.

When her home was submerged under 30 feet of water in Hurricane Katrina, a rose growing alongside Martin's tractor shed survived more than two weeks underwater.

The rose has since been a symbol of hope, resilience and strength. 

Horticultural experts regard the rose as an exceptional plant because of its ability to withstand flooding, poor soil conditions and harsh environmental challenges.

The rose was named in honor of Peggy Martin and has since gained national recognition. It has been distributed throughout the country and has helped support the restoration of historic gardens and preservation efforts.

The Plaquemines Parish Council named the flower as the parish's official rose in April. 

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In August 2025, the LSU football team commemorated the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a Peggy Martin Rose helmet sticker in its season opener against Clemson. 

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