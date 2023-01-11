Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

English rock guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday at his home, his family announced Wednesday. He was 78.

The following statement was made on his social media page:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee won 8 Grammy awards and was nominated 17 times.