Rob Ryan fired as Saints defensive coordinator

METAIRIE - Rob Ryan has been fired as New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator, confirms head coach Sean Payton Monday night.

News reports of a potential firing of the embattled Ryan swirled Monday morning after a tough loss at the hands of Washington on Sunday, but Payton dispelled those rumors during an 11:30 a.m. press conference held in Metairie. He said there would be no changes to the Saints’ coaching staff at that point in time.

The point in time came, apparently, as Sean Payton announced Ryan’s departure from his defensive coordinator position during his radio show on WWL in New Orleans Monday evening.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Dennis Allen will step in as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

The Saints have suffered defensively all season long, ranking last in total yards allowed and in points allowed in the NFL.