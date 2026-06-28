91°
Latest Weather Blog
Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc. launches mentorship initiative
BATON ROUGE — The Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc. and Trey's Legacy Education Fund held the inaugural Mentorship Meet-and-Greet Luncheon on Sunday at the Main Library at Goodwood.
The event built upon Trey's Legacy scholarship program, which gives recipients and college volunteers the opportunity to participate in mentorship and support services designed to assist them throughout their educational journey.
Trending News
"The goal is to connect students with dedicated mentors who can provide guidance, encouragement, and accountability throughout the year," said Paulette Porter LaBostrie, Founder and Chair of Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department warns residents about the dangers of leaving children...
-
West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to grease fire on Court Street...
-
1 injured in Saturday night shooting at McDonald's on Perkins Road
-
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss talks Lane Kiffin, LSU matchup
-
Baton Rouge volunteers collection donations for people impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur