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Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge as a celebration of the Capital city's food culture
BATON ROUGE - If you are looking for meal plans this week, you're in luck!
DIG Baton Rouge is hosting its bi-annual restaurant week. Participating restaurants have prepared a prix fixe menu where you can try a little bit of it all for a reduced price!
The event runs through Saturday.
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You can view the menus here.
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