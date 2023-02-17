Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency from investigators

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is looking into a shooting that took place near LSU’s campus last week, and residents in the area are concerned with the lack of transparency from investigators.

Residents on E State Street woke up to the sound of gunfire early Sunday morning, as a shooting took place just outside their front doors. Josie Beekman was asleep just a few feet away.

“My boyfriend and I jumped out of bed. I thought it was just knocking. He knew it was gunshots,” Beekman said.

David Rollins lives next door to Beekman. He heard the gunfire and saw the entire incident replayed on his neighbors' security camera.

“Clearly, it was a targeted hit. They tried to say that it was a carjacking — absolutely not a carjacking. The shooting happened within like two seconds, and then they tried to come back and finish him off. The car wasn't stolen. The police are absolutely useless, can't stand them. Gotta love BRPD, shoutout,” Rollins said.

Rollins says the video vividly shows everything that happened.

“The two dudes were right here by my shed. They waited, and they followed him back to his car and shot him in the chest. He tried to shoot back at them and missed. Went through and shot a couple bullet holes through my neighbor's windows,” Rollins said.

Beekman says she’s still worried about her safety.

“It’s pretty scary, especially the 'what-if' questions kind of pop up. What if we had walked outside, walked in the middle of something? What would've happened?” Beekman said.